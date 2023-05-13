ADVERTISEMENT
I relate a lot to Harsh of Maitree: Samarth Jurel

Samarth Jurel who has recently entered the Zee TV show Maitree gets into a conversation. The show is produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir's Sunshine Productions.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
13 May,2023 14:55:59
Actor Samarth Jurel who had a splendid TV debut in the role of Nikhil Kapoor with Colors’ show Udaariyaan, has recently entered the Zee TV show Maitree. This show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions has Shrenu Parikh, Bhaveeka Chaudhary and Namish Taneja playing the leads. Samarth has recently entered the show as the new man in Maitree’s life.

Talking about his stint with Udaariyaan, Samarth states, “Udaariyaan was a great start for me. I miss working and being on the set of Udaariyaan. I miss my actors and the crew. It was my first show, so it will always be special for me. It was difficult as I had to shift the base to Chandigarh. But yes, the journey was good. Now, I am again adjusting my lifestyle in Mumbai.

On his role, Samarth explains, “Harsh is a loud personality. He cannot talk negatively. He is positive, energetic, protective and caring. He cannot stand anything that is wrong. Harsh is a self-made person. He is flirty at the same time, and respects women a lot.”

On the kind of preparations he made for this role, Samarth avers, “I relate a lot to Harsh. I did not need to prepare for this character. I felt I can play Harsh very easily.”

He is excited to work alongside Shrenu Parikh. “I am super excited about working with Shrenu Parikh. She is a lovely co-star. She has huge experience and has been part of many hit shows. I used to watch her serials, and so did my mother. I am sure I will learn a lot while working with her. We had a good interaction on the first day. We had a romantic scene and she made me quite comfortable.”

His expectations for Maitree are big. “I have a lot of expectations with this role and show. I will give my best. TRP is not in our hands. As an actor, I will give my cent per cent. I want the audience to relate to and accept my character in Maitree.”

Best of luck, Samarth!!

