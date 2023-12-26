Ikk Kudi Punjab Di Spoiler: Jarnail shoots Kuldeep

Ikk Kudi Punjabi Di the Zee TV show produced by Dome Entertainment has seen engaging drama with the pen drive worrying Jarnail (Manoj Chandila). As we know, the pen drive with the video of Naina’s death is with Heer (Tanisha Mehta), but she has not seen it yet. Jarnail has been searching for the pen drive in Heer’s room, but has not got it yet.

It is the reception function of Heer and Kuldeep. All are assembled when Jarnail again goes into Heer’s room to search for it. He gets the pen drive but is also shocked to see many such pen drives in Heer’s cover.

The coming episode will see Heer deciding to make an announcement at the reception and will be seen holding a pen drive in hand. Jarnail who will be drunk by now, will get worried seeing the pen drive in her hand. He will decide to kill her. He will hide himself and point a gun aiming at Heer. At the same time, Jeet (Avinesh Rekhi) will break open the wall where he was covered up alive. He will rush to the reception premises to save Heer. Jeet will see the gun being pointed at her. He will run and switch off the power supply, exactly when the gunshot will be heard.

There will be shock all over as blood stains will be seen both on Heer and Kuldeep. Finally, it will be revealed that Jarnail has accidentally shot his own brother Kuldeep. Kuldeep will be rushed to the hospital where his life will be critical.

Ikk Kudi Punjab Di Ep 35 25th December Written Episode Update

What will happen next?

Ikk Kudi Punjab Di the Zee TV show is produced by Dome Entertainment. It is about a young girl Heer Kaur Virk, a beautiful, vibrant young woman born into a Jatt family of Punjab. Her father is her weakness and strength and has taught her to stand up for what’s right, no matter what! Her biggest priority has always been the well-being of her family and her father. However, her life takes an unexpected turn when she marries into the Atwal family. After a life-altering incident turns her world upside down, the show captures Heer’s journey of drawing from her inner strength, confronting injustice, and rising like a phoenix from the ashes. The show has Avinesh Rekhi and Tanisha Mehta playing the leads.