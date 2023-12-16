Ikk Kudi Punjab Di Spoiler: Kuldeep and Heer get engaged

Ikk Kudi Punjab Di the Zee TV show produced by Dome Entertainment has seen engaging drama with the engagement celebration of Kuldeep (Chandan Arora) and Heer (Tanisha Mehta) about to happen. We saw a huge drama with Jarnail (Manoj Chandila) attacking Heer who was wearing purple-coloured attire. As we know, Jarnail had burnt alive Naina who was working in his pharmaceutical company. She was wearing purple colour when she died. And whenever he sees a girl wearing this colour, he loses his cool and attacks her. With the police too coming to interrogate Jarnail, the engagement ceremony came to a halt. Heer wanted to ask Jarnail a few questions about her friend Naina. But Jarnail answered them with all confidence.

The coming episode will finally see happiness with the families again gathering after the drama, for the engagement. Kuldeep and Heer will get engaged. This will be a happy moment for both families. But Heer will be worried about Naina’s whereabouts.

Ikk Kudi Punjab Di Ep 25 15th December Written Episode Update

The police arrived to interrogate Jarnail Singh Atwal about the missing case of Naina. Rajvinder promised the police that her son would land in the police station to answer them once the engagement of her younger son took place.

Ikk Kudi Punjab Di the Zee TV show is produced by Dome Entertainment. It is about a young girl Heer Kaur Virk, a beautiful, vibrant young woman born into a Jatt family of Punjab. Her father is her weakness and strength and has taught her to stand up for what’s right, no matter what! Her biggest priority has always been the well-being of her family and her father. However, her life takes an unexpected turn when she marries into the Atwal family. After a life-altering incident turns her world upside down, the show captures Heer’s journey of drawing from her inner strength, confronting injustice, and rising like a phoenix from the ashes. The show has Avinesh Rekhi and Tanisha Mehta playing the leads.