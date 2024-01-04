Ikk Kudi Punjab Di Spoiler: Rajvinder opposes Heer writing her final exam

Ikk Kudi Punjab Di the Zee TV show produced by Dome Entertainment has seen the shocking death of Kuldeep (Chandan Arora), after which Heer (Tanisha Mehta) has faced the anger and dissent of one and all in the Atwal family. However, Teji stands tall as a support to Heer during these testing times.

We saw how Teji’s (Monika Khanna) mother tried to harm Heer and poison Rajvinder’s mind against her. However, Satvinder has also stood in support of Heer.

The coming episode will see Heer facing the big dilemma of attending her final year law exam at the same time when Kuldeep’s shanti ritual will be planned in the house. Rajvinder will oppose Heer going out of the house and attending the exam. She will be of the opinion that Heer should be grieving the loss of her husband, and not going out with a pretext.

But again, it will be Teji who will tell Rajvinder that Heer needs to take the exam. Satvinder will also join in to support Heer’s cause. It will be a shocker for Rajvinder when Jarnail will also talk in favour of Heer writing the exam.

Ikk Kudi Punjab Di Ep 44 3rd January Written Episode Update

Rajvinder removed the name of Heer from Kuldeep’s condolence card being sent to guests. However, Teji added Heer’s name.

What will happen now?

Ikk Kudi Punjab Di the Zee TV show is produced by Dome Entertainment. It is about a young girl Heer Kaur Virk, a beautiful, vibrant young woman born into a Jatt family of Punjab. Her father is her weakness and strength and has taught her to stand up for what’s right, no matter what! Her biggest priority has always been the well-being of her family and her father. However, her life takes an unexpected turn when she marries into the Atwal family. After a life-altering incident turns her world upside down, the show captures Heer’s journey of drawing from her inner strength, confronting injustice, and rising like a phoenix from the ashes. The show has Avinesh Rekhi and Tanisha Mehta playing the leads.