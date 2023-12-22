Ikk Kudi Punjab Di Spoiler: Rajvinder’s big game against Beant Singh

Ikk Kudi Punjab Di the Zee TV show produced by Dome Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Heer (Tanisha Mehta) and Kuldeep’s (Chandan Arora) wedding happening in the Gurudwara. We saw Jarnail (Manoj Chandila) playing the big game by killing Naina’s lover even before he met Heer. However, the boy told Jeet (Avinesh Rekhi) about Heer’s life being in danger.

Jeet suspected Jarnail all through the post-wedding formalities. However, Jeet did not find any clue against Jarnail. Amidst all this, the coming episode will see Rajvinder (Maleeka R Ghai) playing the biggest game after Heer’s marriage to her son. She will bring the legal papers of Beant Singh’s land and ask him to put his signatures. She will be seen threatening to give Heer the life of a servant if he fails to sign. Beant who wished happiness for his daughter, will sign on the papers without thinking for a second.

Ikk Kudi Punjab Di Ep 31 21st December Written Episode Update

Heer got married to Kuldeep at the Gurudwara. On the other hand, Jeet met the dying lover of Naina, who told him that Heer’s life was in danger.

Will Heer get to know about it?

Ikk Kudi Punjab Di the Zee TV show is produced by Dome Entertainment. It is about a young girl Heer Kaur Virk, a beautiful, vibrant young woman born into a Jatt family of Punjab. Her father is her weakness and strength and has taught her to stand up for what’s right, no matter what! Her biggest priority has always been the well-being of her family and her father. However, her life takes an unexpected turn when she marries into the Atwal family. After a life-altering incident turns her world upside down, the show captures Heer’s journey of drawing from her inner strength, confronting injustice, and rising like a phoenix from the ashes. The show has Avinesh Rekhi and Tanisha Mehta playing the leads.