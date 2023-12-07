Imlie Spoiler: Imlie spots the masked man

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Imlie (Adrija Roy) trying to resurrect the life of her sister Bulbul who has fallen in love with the elder son in the Chaudhary family, that is Karan. As we know, Karan, however, is very scared of revealing the truth of his love before his family. The Chaudhary family, on the other hand, is waiting for Karan to call his lover and his family home so that they can get introduced.

Meanwhile, a mystery and intriguing track is going on about the appearance of the masked man and his identity. He is seen following Imlie in the past. Now, the coming episode will show that Agastya’s mother’s photo and the photo present in Bulbul’s house are the same. The masked man will be seen appearing in Bulbul’s house to search for something. He will spot the photo of the lady and will take it with him.

The coming episode will see Imlie coming to stay with Bulbul for the night, as Bulbul will be scared after seeing her home ransacked. Imlie will be in the open when she will spot the masked man glancing into the house. She will be shocked on seeing him, and will wonder what was there in her past that is trying to make its appearance now.

Imlie Ep 1020 6th December Written Episode Update

Imlie confronted Karan and asked him to talk to his family about his love for Bulbul. But Karan was too scared to even talk about her identity.

Who is the masked man?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has Adriya Roy and Sai Ketan Rao playing the leads at present. Imlie is the daughter of Badi Imlie and Atharva which was earlier played by Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra. As per the present generation story, Imlie who is a bar dancer is married to a rich and well-known person by name Agastya Singh Chaudhary. Imlie faces opposition in her own house owing to her lineage and work done.