Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Raghav and Reet’s romantic bike getaway; Reet fights with girls drooling at Raghav

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with the Suryavanshi house turning into a sorrowful ambience with everyone being grief-stricken after the shocking expose of Unnati (Sehaj Rajput). As we know, Unnati’s series of lies came to the fore, after which Dhruv broke all ties with her and walked away from her life. While Unnati was pained, she was also angry at Reet for ruining her life. Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) was distraught at his sister’s betrayal and blamed himself for pampering her so much that she did not know what was right and wrong. We wrote about Reet searching for Dhruv and finally finding him in a painful state. Dhruv could not face his sister for all his wrongdoings, but ultimately Reet turned out to be Dhruv’s biggest support system.

The upcoming episode will slightly deviate from the drama to give the audience what they like, that is the romance of Raghav and Reet. All the present setbacks in life have only made Raghav and Reet’s bond strong, and they will start their life afresh by making it more beautiful.

There will be a sequence wherein Raghav and Reet have a day out on the bike, riding amid the rains and chill weather. The duo will shower love on each other and this will be a sight to remember for the loyal fans. Reet will watch a few girls drooling on the road over her husband’s handsome features. She will get possessive and will fight with the girls stating that Raghav is all hers and that she is his wife, and they should stop looking at him. The scene will get so ugly that Raghav will have to carry an angry Reet and get her away from the girls.

Aww!!

Will this romantic phase of Raghav and Reet stay?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualized by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.