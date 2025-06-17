Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Reet and Dhruv’s emotional union; Will she bring him home?

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Reet (Ayushi Khurana) exposing Unnati (Sehaj Rajput) and bringing out all her misdeeds where she faked her pregnancy for many months. Reet produced proof coming from the doctor as well as Babli, which left her family shocked. Dhruv was enraged upon knowing the truth. He slapped Unnati and broke ties with her. Unnati was left shocked as she did not find any of her family members supporting her.

The upcoming episode will see Reet being worried as Dhruv will not go home after the altercation with Unnati. Raghav and Reet will search for Dhruv everywhere, and Reet will be extremely worried for her brother. Dhruv, on the other hand, will be dejected, guilt-stricken at not believing his sister, and throwing her out of the house. He will feel so bad about himself that he will end up being hurt and will lie on the pavement of a road. Reet will spot Dhruv and will come running to him. Dhruv will not be able to face his sister as he will be guilty of his acts. Ultimately, Reet will console him and will stand with her brother when he will need her the most. They will have an emotional reunion and will bury their past.

What will happen next?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualized by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.