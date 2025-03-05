Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah Upcoming Twist: Jagriti silences media queries; confides that she loves Suraj

Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah the Zee TV television show produced by Guruodev Bhalla Production has seen engaging drama with the wedding drama ending with the bride swap happening. The result was the shocking reveal of Akash (Sagar Parekh) being wedded to Sapna (Pranjali Singh), and Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) being married to Jagriti (Rachana Mistry). While Suraj blamed Akash, Akash blamed Suraj for the mishap. Jagriti and Suraj wanted to divorce each other, but her father as well as Kalikant Thakur wanted them to work out their marriage and relationship.

We wrote about Suraj having an emotional breakdown when he got to know about Sapna’s involvement in the bride swap. He talked to Trisha who told him about Sapna’s idea of sitting along with Akash for the marriage. This broke Suraj’s heart.

The upcoming episode will also see Kalikant Thakur taking control of the mess created in his family by calling for a press meet. He will order his sons and daughters-in-law to answer wisely and not let the truth come out. In the press meeting, Kalikant will address the press when they will question the names written differently in the wedding invitation. Jagriti will tell the press that Suraj in haste got the cards printed wrongly and the confusion happened as two weddings were happening in the family. Jagriti will tell all that she is happy as she has married the man (Suraj) she loves. Suraj will also accept his mistake of not checking the mistake that happened in the cards.

How will life be for the newlyweds now?

Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah, produced by Guroudev Bhalla Productions, portrays the courageous journey of 7-year-old Jagriti, a determined girl challenging the unjust labelling of her Chitta community as criminals. Jagriti, portrayed by the talented Asmi Deo, boldly questions the norms, sparking a spirited battle for her community’s dignity and rights. Arya Babbar returns to TV after eight years as Kalikant Thakur, the village’s powerful and corrupt figure who uses bribery to sustain his illegal activities. His oppressive leadership and exploitation create a dark environment that Jagriti aims to confront, highlighting social injustice.