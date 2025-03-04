Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah Upcoming Twist: Suraj gets to know the truth about Sapna; has an emotional breakdown

Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah the Zee TV television show produced by Guruodev Bhalla Productions has seen engaging drama with the shocking marriages happening in the Kalikant house which were plagued by bride swap drama. The result is that Jagriti (Rachana Mistry) is now married to Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria), while Akash (Sagar Parekh) is married to Sapna (Pranjali Singh). We saw the brothers blame each other for the mess up, while Jagriti noticed a sign of relief on Sapna’s face and understood that only she had gained with this fiasco. We wrote about all of it starting with Suraj trying hard to stop Jagriti’s wedding with Akash after he got to know that she was from the Chitha community. However, Sapna made use of the situation by taking the place of Jagriti at the wedding. Jagriti’s father ensured that Jagriti got married to Suraj.

The upcoming episode will see Suraj trying to handle the situation and calm Jagriti down, who will be restless after marriage. They both will agree on one point that they cannot live together. However, Suraj will soon face a shocking revelation. He will try to find out the whereabouts of Trisha, whom he had planted in place of Jagriti to marry Akash. When Suraj will nab Trisha, she will spill the beans of Sapna’s involvement. Suraj will be shocked by the revelation and will confront Sapna with facts. Sapna’s shocked reaction will give everything away, and Suraj will believe that Sapna wanted to marry Akash deliberately. This will break Suraj from within and he will have an emotional breakdown.

