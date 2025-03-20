Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah Upcoming Twist: Suraj takes up a challenge to please his father; Jagriti helps Suraj in a big way

Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah the Zee TV television show produced by Guruodev Bhalla Productions has seen engaging drama with Jagriti (Rachana Mistry) being forced by Kalikant Thakur (Aarya Babbar) to drop the idea of pursuing her IPS studies and securing a job. As we saw, Kalikant could not handle the courage of Jagriti when she came out in the open, at the interview of Kalikant to tell all that she will be pursuing her IPS studies, and that Kalikant Thakur gives her the immense support. Kalikant wanted to avenge Jagriti’s act, and took to indirectly harm her. He started whipping both Akash (Sagar Parekh) and Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) till the time she dropped the idea of studies.

The upcoming episode will see major drama when Kalikant Thakur will want to secure a certain hotel deal from a specific person. Akash will tell his father that the man cannot be bribed. That will be when Suraj will come to the fore and will tell his father that the person does not need money, but intends to be well-respected. Suraj and Jagriti will together propose the idea of calling him home for dinner.

Jagriti will help Suraj in coming to terms with his father, who will for the first time, place trust in Suraj and will hand over the task of securing the big deal to Suraj.

Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah, produced by Guroudev Bhalla Productions, portrays the courageous journey of 7-year-old Jagriti, a determined girl challenging the unjust labelling of her Chitta community as criminals. Jagriti, portrayed by the talented Asmi Deo, boldly questions the norms, sparking a spirited battle for her community’s dignity and rights. Arya Babbar returns to TV after eight years as Kalikant Thakur, the village’s powerful and corrupt figure who uses bribery to sustain his illegal activities. His oppressive leadership and exploitation create a dark environment that Jagriti aims to confront, highlighting social injustice.