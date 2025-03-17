Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah Upcoming Twist: Suraj goes out of his way to help Jagriti; Will romance brew between them?

Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah the Zee TV television show produced by Guruodev Bhalla Productions has seen engaging drama with Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Jagriti (Rachana Mistry) slowly developing a sense of commitment in their relationship. The bomb incident at the Chitta basti proved that when they got together Suraj and Jagriti could achieve any impossible task. They stood by each other in the tough times and managed to prevent the bomb from exploding. We also saw their closeness during Holi when they spent time together. We saw Suraj trying to calm Jagriti when she was faced with a situation where the Holika pyre was lit.

The upcoming episode will see big revelations with Suraj getting to know about Jagriti’s father’s involvement in the bride swap. Amidst this, Suraj will take the pain to get Jagriti rid of her fear of fire. He will bring her to a place where he would have lit a small bonfire. He will tie her eyes and will make her sit, facing the fire. He will try to talk to her about calming down and facing her fear. This sequence will further lead to a close moment between the two.

Will Suraj and Jagriti fall in love?

Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah, produced by Guroudev Bhalla Productions, portrays the courageous journey of 7-year-old Jagriti, a determined girl challenging the unjust labelling of her Chitta community as criminals. Jagriti, portrayed by the talented Asmi Deo, boldly questions the norms, sparking a spirited battle for her community’s dignity and rights. Arya Babbar returns to TV after eight years as Kalikant Thakur, the village’s powerful and corrupt figure who uses bribery to sustain his illegal activities. His oppressive leadership and exploitation create a dark environment that Jagriti aims to confront, highlighting social injustice.