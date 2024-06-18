Jhanak Spoiler: Aniruddh and Jhanak’s passionate hug; both grapple with their emotions

Jhanak the Star Plus television show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moment Productions is seeing a big turnaround in the relationship between Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) and Jhanak (Hiba Nawab). Aniruddh in his ill condition wanted Jhanak to promise him that she would never leave him alone. He expressed his feelings towards her, and told her that he would die without her. We also saw Aniruddh dreaming about his first night with Jhanak where they were romancing.

The upcoming episode will see Jhanak finding it extremely tough to handle Aniruddh in this condition. His body will be hot with him running high fever. He will insist that Jhanak hugs him so that he can feel better. Jhanak will not be in a position to refuse Aniruddh. Aniruddh’s weak health condition will pave the way for Jhanak and Aniruddh’s passionate hug. Aniruddh will feel better with Jhanak, while Jhanak will be sobbing her heart out, trying to handle her emotions. Aniruddh will convey to Jhanak without talking as to how comfortable he feels with her beside him.

Jhanak Ep 210 17th June Written Episode Update

Aniruddh was sick with a high fever. Jhanak noticed it and was perturbed. She went out to get Aniruddh’s medicine. Aniruddh took the moment to convey his feelings to Jhanak and asked her to promise that she would never leave him.

What will happen next?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters.