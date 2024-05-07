Jhanak Spoiler: Aniruddha & Arshi Plan Honeymoon, Jhanak Falls For Aniruddha

Star Plus television show Jhanak has seen interesting drama in the past few days. As seen so far, Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) is late for Arshi and Aniruddha’s (Krushal Ahuja) Ashirwad ceremony, which results in a heated argument between Aniruddha and Jhanak. Soon, Jhanak comes close to Aniruddha, and they get lost in romantic moments.

In the upcoming episode, Aniruddha’s sister-in-law insists that Aniruddha and Arshi should reveal where they will be going for their honeymoon. However, Aniruddha wants to keep it a secret. Soon, Aniruddha’s sister-in-law suggests Switzerland, which makes Arshi feel good, and she instantly agrees to that.

On the other hand, Jhanak starts feeling door Aniruddha when his hands touch her. But Jhanak doesn’t understand her feelings and wonders what is happening to her. Now, it seems that Jhanak has started to like Aniruddha, but she has yet to recognize it. It will be interesting to see how Jhanak and Aniruddha will come close and vow for eternity.

Jhanak is a Star Plus show starring Hiba Nawab as Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Aniruddha, and Chandani as Srishti.