Jhanak Spoiler: Aniruddha gets forced to marry Jhanak

Jhanak the Star Plus show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) and Aniruddha (Krushal Ahuja) facing the wrath of the villagers who are forcing them to marry. As we know, Jhanak was abducted by Tejas who wanted to marry her. However, Jhanak escaped from Tejas’ house with the help of Rukmini. While running on the road, Jhanak bumped into her friends and Aniruddha who were searching for her. As we know, Jhanak expressed her desire to go to the village again, so that she can feel secure there in the company of her people. However, the same people have turned against Jhanak and Aniruddha.

We saw how they forced Aniruddha to marry Jhanak so that she can forever be saved from Tejas’s clutches. Aniruddha tried as much to explain that he is about to get married to another girl. But the villages claimed that when Aniruddha showed the guts to save Jhanak’s life from Tejas, he has to go to any extent to save her, even if it means marrying her. This has shocked Aniruddha. He tried to rebel but in no vain.

The coming episode will see Aniruddha and Jhanak being forced to marry in front of the villagers. Aniruddha will protest before Jhanak that whatever is happening is not for the good. But Jhanak will promise to set him free after the marriage and going her own way.

Jhanak Ep 16 5th December Written Episode Update

What will happen next?

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the leads.