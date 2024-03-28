Jhanak Spoiler: Jhanak gets rushed to the hospital

Jhanak the Star Plus show produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Productions has seen engaging drama with the Holi fiasco resulting in embarrassment for Aniruddh (Krushal Ahuja) as he ended up confessing love to Jhanak instead of Arshi. Both Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) and Aniruddh were inebriated, and Aniruddh felt he was talking to Arshi, but proposed to Jhanak instead. Arshi (Chandni Sharma) who saw this, got angry at Aniruddh. Aniruddh justified his act saying he was not aware of what he was saying and to whom, and thought that he was talking to Arshi.

The coming episode will see Jhanak found lying next to her mother’s sarees, with her body turning very cold. Apu Di and Chhoton will spot her in a bad state first. Aniruddh will panic upon seeing Jhanak. They will find out that Jhanak’s pulse is not being found.

They will take her to the hospital in a car. Aniruddh will worry about Jhanak’s well-being and will not want to take any chance and get her treated as soon as possible.

Jhanak Ep 128 27th March Written Episode Update

Arshi refused to accept Aniruddh’s apology after he was found confessing his love before Jhanak in his inebriated state.

What has happened to Jhanak? Will she recover?

