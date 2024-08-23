Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Upcoming Story: Amruta Gets Excited For Dahi Handi, Priyanka Conspires

Zee TV’s popular show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye continues to entertain the audience with an interesting storyline. Mukta Dhond produces it under the Malhar Content Creator production house. Virat (Arjit Taneja) plans against Priyanka to teach her a lesson. Amruta is surprised to see her family at the shopping mall where Virat also comes. Seeing Amruta and her family, Priyanka passes degrading comments. As Priyanka steps ahead, the security stops her to check her belongings. Virat then highlights that Priyanka robbed stuff from the shop, leaving her in a tough spot. Amruta is moved by Virat’s act to teach Priyanka a lesson and save her family’s respect.

Episode Number 267 Spoiler, 24th August 2024

In the upcoming episode, Amruta shares her excitement with Virat’s sister and orders her to make a beautiful Dahi Handi, which she will break. Virat’s sister promises to make the best one. Amruta gets excited for the Dahi Handi while Priyanka overhears their conversation and looks cunningly.

Later, Priyanka meets Amruta’s hater and shares her idea of damaging Amruta’s face. Priyanka shows her a chemical mix that she will mix in the Dahi Handi. When Amruta breaks the Dahi Handi, the chemical will fall on her face, ruining her beauty.

During the Dahi Handi ceremony, Amruta and Virat compete with each other. Virat puts a bet that if Amruta loses, she will have to go on a date with him. As Amruta and Virat head to compete, Priyanka becomes happy that Amruta’s face will get spoiled.