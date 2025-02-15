Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Upcoming Twist: Amruta gets trapped in a fire mishap; Ranveer saves her

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Ranveer (Arijit Taneja) being haunted by Amruta’s (Sriti Jha) memories. Ranveer has been visibly disturbed as he is being drawn more towards Amruta. He wants to find the reason for it. On the other hand, Bhavani wants Amruta to move on and marry Abir (Pulkit Bangia). Bhavani even faked illness to get Amruta’s consent for the wedding. Amruta finally consented to the wedding, and preparations are on presently.

The show is due to see a Mahasangam episode happening with the cast of Bas Itna Sa Khwaab. Avni Trivedi (Rajashree Thakur) has been invited to dress up the bride Amruta in style.

The upcoming episode will, however, see the engaging drama with the party ambience that will happen, getting chaotic with a fire mishap happening. Amruta will be stuck in the fire and this will put the family in a worrisome state. Ranveer will heroically save Amruta from the fire, and in a split of second, will call Amruta as his ‘baiko’. This will shock Ranveer as he will wonder why he called Amruta by the tag. Amruta, on the other hand, will be happy as Virat has started to recollect past memories.

What will happen next?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.