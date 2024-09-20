Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Upcoming Twist: Amruta organizes sandwich party for Virat; they feed each other

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Virat (Arijit Taneja) being heartbroken after the deeds of his mother Babita (Kishori Shahane) got exposed. We saw him wanting time for himself and moving out of the house. He did not want to face Amruta (Sriti Jha) and found himself guilty of ruining the life of Amruta. However, Amruta showed her concern for Virat and tried to stop him. We wrote about the accident drama too where Amruta received the news of his meeting with an accident. We also wrote about the emotional moment between Amruta and Virat where Virat had an emotional breakdown. Amruta stood like a pillar handling his distress.

The upcoming episode will finally see Virat and Amruta coming together with time. Amruta and the family will realize that Virat is out of his mood owing to the drama that happened in the house. Virat will not be his usual bubbly self, and to make him feel lighter, Amruta will join along with Nimmi, Anjali and Dildar to have a party at home.

They will make sandwiches and call it a Sandwich party. They will invite Virat and will try to create a light ambience with dance and music. Virat will try to mingle with them but will be broken from within. Amruta will feed him a sandwich, Virat will also reciprocate by feeding Amruta the sandwich. Virat will try his best to break into a dance with his family. But the moment Babita will come in, he will go back into his shell. He will refuse to feed Babita when she will fake giddiness.

What will happen next?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.