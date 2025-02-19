Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Upcoming Twist: Amruta spies on Manvi; Will she get to know her connect with Rajeev?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Amruta’s (Sriti Jha) engagement about to happen with Abir (Pulkit Bangia). As we know, Amruta is risking her life for Ranveer (Arijit Taneja) to remember his past, and get convinced that he is Virat Singh Ahuja. The celebratory episodes have seen the Mahasangam of the show Bas Itna Sa Khwaab with Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, where Avani Trivedi (Rajashree Thakur) has come to dress up Amruta as the bride. There is a bigger drama happening in Avani’s life with Tamanna (Chhavi Pandey) forcing Shikhar to get engaged to her before Amruta’s engagement happens.

The upcoming episode will see Amruta having a big doubt about Manvi (Akanksha Chamola) and her dealings. She will want to unearth what Manvi’s intentions are. Manvi will be about to meet someone in jail when Amruta will decide to follow her. Manvi will bribe the police officer to meet Rajeev and the two of them will sit to talk. Amruta will have a glance of Manvi talking to someone from outside the glass door, but will not be able to see who the guy will be.

Will Amruta succeed in finding out that Manvi is Priyanka’s sister?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.