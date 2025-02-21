Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Upcoming Twist: Babita and Bebe join hands with Amruta in her mission; Will Virat get back his memory now?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Amruta (Sriti Jha) planning the entire swing incident to happen before Ranveer (Arijit Taneja) so that he could remember his past. As we know, Manvi also added to the problem by connecting the electric circuit to the swing which caught fire owing to a short circuit. Well, this was exactly what had happened earlier when Priyanka tried to harm Amruta. Ranveer saved Amruta and even addressed her as Baiko. We wrote about Amruta stopping the engagement and announcing it to Abir and his family. Abir’s mother grew wild and questioned Amruta’s decision to which Amruta replied that Ranveer was her Virat.

The upcoming episode will see Amruta working hard on another plan to make Virat recollect his past. Babita and even Bebe will join Amruta in this mission. They will plan a lot of small to big incidents that can make Virat recollect his past. Amruta will be confident of making Virat accept his real identity. But we have seen Manvi changing to the stronger drug, an injection to keep Ranveer away from remembering his past.

What will happen now?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.