Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Upcoming Twist: Nimrit to marry Virat’s friend, Shekhar

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama which has led to the death of Priyanka and the lives of Virat (Arijit Taneja) and Amruta (Sriti Jha) being in danger. We at IWMBuzz.com hinted to the mighty fall of Virat from the cliff after being hanging by a rope along with Amruta.

The show as we know, will take a time leap now of a few years. The post-leap phase of the show will see a few new entries. We at IWMBuzz.com have already written exclusively about actor Pulkit Bangia’s entry in the show. He will play the cousin brother of Virat and son of Dildar’s younger brother.

The upcoming story post the leap will see a new beginning as far as Nimrit’s (Aakanksha Pal) life goes. As we know, Nimmi who had married Rajiv, divorced him after the family found out that she was in an abusive marriage.

The post-leap story will see Nimmi happily married. She will be married to none other than the best friend of Virat, Shekhar, played by Jitendra Bohra. Shekhar has been a family friend, a well-wisher of the Ahuja family.

This will be an interesting twist shown in the show.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.