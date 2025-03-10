Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Upcoming Twist: Rajeev elopes from the jail; Holi drama to kickstart

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Virat (Arijit Taneja) and Amruta (Sriti Jha) uniting without the knowledge of anyone else. Even Babita who was longing for her son, was not told the truth, as Virat wanted it that way. Amdist this, Virat tried to find out whether Manvi was really pregnant. He took her to a new doctor but was shocked to see that she was indeed pregnant. Amruta and Virat tried to find out about the person who Manvi talked to in Delhi jail. They went in disguise inside the office of the prison to find out about the inmate and the person who talks to him. However, they were unsuccessful.

The upcoming episode will see Virat and Amruta trying to make inroads into Manvi’s secret. Amidst this, Rajeev will break out and elope from the jail, causing further tension. The Ahujas will be notified about Rajeev’s jail break. This will scare Nimrit to the maximum, and she will be tense.

The Ahujas will decide to celebrate Holi in style. However, the threat related to Rajeev attacking them will be huge. It will be interesting to see what Amruta and Virat will do when they will get to know of Rajeev’s escape.

What will happen next?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.