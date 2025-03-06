Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Upcoming Twist: Virat and Amruta join hands to uncover Manvi’s truth; find a big truth

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Ranveer (Arijit Taneja) being shot by the hijacker in the plane just before the plane descended. He was rushed to the hospital where he started to gain his memory. However, Manvi tried to play spoilsport by injecting him with the medicine that would again stop him from regaining his memory. However, Virat remembered his past and he played into Manvi’s game so that she did not get suspicious. We saw Virat meeting Amruta (Sriti Jha) where they united and got emotional about being away from each other.

The upcoming episode will see Virat and Amruta deciding to play the game so that they can trap Manvi. Virat will advise Amruta that she pretends that he is Ranveer only and hides the fact that he has regained memory. Virat and Amruta will start to spy on Manvi’s activities and will find out from her mobile that she makes frequent calls to a certain jail. They will want to figure out who the person is and then join all dots.

What will happen now?

