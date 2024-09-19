Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Upcoming Twist: Virat ignores Babita; Babita gets worked up

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Virat (Arijit Taneja) getting to know his mother Babita’s (Kishori Shahane) real face through the video that got played. Babita tried to justify her actions by telling that she did not think Amruta (Sriti Jha) was a right match for Virat. However, Virat was heartbroken. We saw an emotional moment between Virat and Amruta where Amruta lent him a shoulder to cry on. Virat and Amruta’s closeness also brought a new phase in the storyline.

The upcoming episode will see Virat continuing to ignore Babita. He will not be his normal bubbly self when it comes to his interactions with his mother. Babita will be hurt by Virat’s cold behaviour towards her. She will try as much to talk to him, but Virat will shut himself down and will not allow his mother to communicate with him.

Amidst this, Priyanka will settle at a hotel and will plan her next move along with Ishika. Meanwhile, Rajeev will also make his comeback in a big way.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.