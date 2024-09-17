Kanchi Singh talks about her film for Shemaroo app titled Forbidden Love

Kanchi Singh who has featured in notable TV shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, Sasural Simar Ka, Qurbaan Hua etc, is on cloud nine, after bagging the huge OTT project. She recently walked the ramp for ace designer Rina Dhaka and won compliments for her confidence. She is currently working on a film with Shemaroo app called Forbidden Love. Her character in the film will remind the audience of Priyanka Chopra’s character in Fashion.

Talking about her film, Kanchi avers, “It’s a 90-minute film that will stream on the Shemaroo app. The story is about a small-town girl named Neha. It is somewhat like Priyanka Chopra’s character in the movie Fashion, but instead of becoming a model, my character works for a company.”

Kanchi is excited to play this role because it is quite challenging for her. “My character goes through a lot of changes and transformations. There are also love-making scenes in the film, which is new for me,” she avers.

“I am working with Ali Hassan, who plays the boss, and I am quite excited about it as we have known each other from our time on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and other shows by Balaji Telefilms. However, our chemistry will be different in this film. I am excited for the audience to see this and can’t wait to hear what they think,” she says as she ends.