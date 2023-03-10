Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has been receiving tremendous response and has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, Ranbir meets Khushi’s mother and asks her about the decision of Khushi’s adoption. However, Khushi’s mother informs him that Prachi is also interested in adopting Khushi which surprises her. On the other hand, Prachi, who comes to meet Khushi’s mother overhears their conversation and learns about Ranbir’s decision too.

Later, Akshay tells Ranbeer that he will fund his business project. Ranbir gets happy. However, Ranbir gets jealous when Akshay arrives to meet Prachi. Later, Akshay points at Prachi while telling Ranbir about the girl he likes but he ends up having a misunderstanding.

Now, in the coming episode, Kaya feels that she has feelings for Ranbir and speaks with Prachi. The latter gives her advice too. Kaya feels conflicted about her feelings. On the other hand, Akshay gets attracted to Prachi and feels like he is in love with Prachi.

What will happen next? Will Ranbir learn about Akshay’s feelings for Prachi?

