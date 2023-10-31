Television | Spoilers

Kumkum Bhagya: Akshay gives Khushi’s full custody to Prachi

Akshay confides in Vishakha about his woes and soon offers Khushi’s full custody to Prachi. The latter gets happy but Akshay has different evil plans in his mind in the Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms

Author: Manisha Suthar
31 Oct,2023 10:45:01
Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline, Mihika creates a drama in front of the family wherein she asks Akshay to keep control on his wife Prachi as she is kissing her would-be husband Ranbir. However, Akshay and Ranbir try to stop Mihika from talking cheaply about Prachi. Soon, amidst this drama, Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) reveals that she had never married Akshay. It was all a fake drama to get Khushi’s custody. The Tandon family is shocked to learn the truth.

Akshay’s mother and father support Prachi and take a stand for her. Soon, Akshay’s mother asks Pallavi to accept Prachi from her son Ranbir. The latter also reveals to Pallavi that he only loves Prachi. Soon, Pallavi agrees to Prachi and Ranbir’s wedding. Akshay gets furious and leaves. Soon, Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi’s marriage is announced and the two also sit for the puja.

In the coming episode, Akshay expresses his concern over losing Prachi. However, Vishakha asks her to handle the situation calmly. Akshay confides in Vishakha about his woes and soon offers Khushi’s full custody to Prachi. The latter gets happy but Akshay has different evil plans in his mind. Soon, Akshay thinks that he will create such situation that Prachi will happily marry him instead of Ranbir.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2570 31st October 2023 Written Episode Update

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

