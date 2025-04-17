Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Raunak Begs Kishan For Permission To Marry Prarthana – Will Smita Accept This Marriage?

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience for the last ten years with major twists and gripping storylines. The show continues to rule over hearts. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. Smita is shocked to discover that Raunak (Akshay Bindra) ran away from his marriage. On the other hand, Payal’s father sends guards to bring back Raunak.

In the upcoming episode, the guards try to find Raunak, and they expose him. As Raunak’s truth comes in front of everyone Bhavesh accuses him. In the chaotic situation, Raunak bends down on his knees, begging Kishan and asking permission to marry Prarthana (Pranali Rathod). Kishan is shocked by Raunak’s request, while Prarthana is clueless. On the other hand, Bhavesh tries to intensify the moment.

On the other hand, Smita stays angry with Raunak’s big step of leaving his marriage. However, Payal’s father accuses her, revealing that Raunak discovered Payal’s truth. He highlights that Raunak found that the snake that bite him was bought by Payal, leaving Payal worried.

Will Payal get married to Raunak, or will Raunak make Prarthana his wife?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.