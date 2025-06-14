Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Sharda sees Neeta’s writing in blood; gets scared of being exposed

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Sharda pushing Neeta off the terrace which led to her hospitalization where she slipped into a coma. Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) was deeply affected by his mother’s fall and he lost his composure. He lost his self-esteem and confidence and acted weirdly which put Reet (Ayushi Khurana) in more worry. While she took care of him, she also tried to find clues to Neeta’s fall and about the person who came to the hospital to kill her. We wrote about Reet getting a clue about Neeta writing something after she fell. The blood-written numbers and letters made Reet wonder.

The upcoming episode will see Sharda loitering in the house garden, feeling happy about her accomplishments of trying to kill Neeta and also ruining the DNA sample and seeing to it that she duly stopped herself from being exposed.

Sharda’s eyes will fall on the place where Neeta would have fallen. She will be shocked to see writings in blood and will wonder whether the clues can get her exposed. She will worry about Reet seeing it and will decide to wipe the clues from the ground.

What will happen next?

