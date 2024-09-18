Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: RV To Divorce Purvi, Monisha’s Plan Works

Kumkum Bhagya is Zee TV’s popular show, and it has entertained the audience for the last ten years, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms. Sahil refuses to help Purvi (Rachi Sharma) and warns her to stay away from him, or he will file a case against her for trying to manipulate and bribe him. On the other hand, Neha shares her concern with Monisha that Purvi might find out about her involvement as Sahil and Neha have no connection with RV (Abrar Qazi), leaving Monisha distressed.

In the upcoming episode, RV and Purvi, along with their family, come to the court for a hearing, and Neha also comes. During the hearing, Neha expresses her concern that RV did promise to tie the knot with her, and she is happy to marry him, but she thinks RV is not sure whether this marriage will happen or not. Also, she highlights RV and Purvi’s divorce and reveals that RV might be pretending to marry her because he doesn’t want to get arrested.

The judge asks RV about his opinion, and he reveals that he wasn’t ready for the marriage, but after his wife and family’s support, he is ready to correct his mistake by marrying Neha. The judge shares that RV will not get arrested, but he has to divorce Purvi and marry Neha within nine days, which leaves RV, Purvi, and the housemates in deep shock while Monisha enjoys her victory.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).