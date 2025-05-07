Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Shivansh Marries Prarthana – Is This End Of Raunak & Prarthana’s Love?

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the viewers with major ups and downs. The show is ruling even after eleven successful years, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the production house Balaji Telefilms. As the show continues to delve into Raunak (Akshay Bindra) and Prarthana’s (Pranali Rathod) love story, you will witness a nail-biting twist in the new episode.

In the upcoming episode, you will witness a high-voltage drama after Shivansh marries Prarthana, fooling everyone. As Raunak confronts him, Shivansh makes him understand that he has lost the most precious person in his life, and that’s the reality now. Shivansh breaks Raunak’s heart into pieces, and he stands still with his eyes red and full of tears.

At the same time, Prarthana is helpless and stands by Raunak’s side. She looks disappointed, but Shivansh doesn’t care about her. The moment intensifies as Shivansh, in a taunting tone, tells Smita Zaveri that he hopes she will be able to handle his broken son well. Smita is clueless and wonders why Shivansh hates her.

The story gets complicated when Raunak loses his lady love, Prarthana, due to Shivansh’s revenge plan from Smita. The question arises: Will Raunak and Prarthana reunite even after their lives turn upside down?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.