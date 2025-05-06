Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Shivansh Marries Prarthana; Will She Go To His House Or Break The Marriage?

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining viewers for the past eleven years with interesting ups and downs. The show continues to win hearts, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. Raunak (Akshay Bindra) and Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) are heartbroken after Shivansh (Namik Paul) marries Prarthana.

In the upcoming episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, you will see a big twist where Shivansh kidnaps Raunak and marries Prarthana. Seeing all this, Raunak gets shocked as to how all this happened and why.

Then Shivansh tells the truth that this was all his plan and he hints that the reason behind this is that woman, and that woman happens to be Raunak’s mother.

Later in the story, Prarthana’s mother Seema tells Prarthana that now you are married to Shivansh, so if he takes you to his house then you have to go. After hearing all this, Prarthana starts crying a lot.

Will Raunak be able to save his love? Or will he let her go with Shivansh?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.