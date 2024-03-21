Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Monisha romances RV during masquerade party

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Monisha lands at the resort where RV and Purvi are staying. She witnesses Purvi in a sexy nighty and gets shocked. Monisha decides to ruin their honeymoon. Monisha calls and informs about her plan to her sister Deepika. Soon, Purvi, who passes by the corridor, overhears Monisha sharing her evil plan. Purvi gets shocked to learn about her plan.

Prachi comes to take her money from a truck driver from whom she had taken one truck but gave money of two. Hence, she comes to take her money of one truck back. However, the truck driver refuses to give the money. When Prachi threatens to call police, the truck driver takes Prachi’s phone. Soon, Trishna enters and points gun at the driver. The truck driver gets scared and gives the money to Prachi.

In the coming episode, RV takes Purvi to the restaurant. Monisha witnesses them together and gets angry. She decides to remove Purvi out of RV’s life. Meanwhile, the host announces masquerade party. Monisha also wears a mask and comes to the dance floor. She tries to get close to RV and dances with him and pushes away Purvi.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2700 20 March 2024 Written Episode Update

