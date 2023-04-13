Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, Balveer sends his goons who kidnap Khushi. Lali informs Prachi about Khushi’s kidnapping, and they follow the goons’ car.

Prachi reaches a spot to find Khushi. However, she fails to find her. On the other hand, Khushi takes advantage of the situation and calls Ranbir. She informs him about her kidnapping drama, and he promises to save her. Ranbir tries to find her location. Meanwhile, Prachi, along with Lali and tries to find Khushi.

In the coming episode, Ranbir and his friend reach the spot where Khushi is being kept. Soon, Ranbir fights with goons and tries to free Khushi. However, when Ranbir’s friend opens the sack to save Khushi, they find her missing. Ranbir gets shocked to see another girl and looks for Khushi.

Will Prachi and Ranbir save their daughter Khushi?

