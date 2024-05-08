Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: RV And Purvi Come Close, Monisha Warns RV

Zee TV’s popular television show Kumkum Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. The show is gearing up for interesting drama. As seen so far, after discovering Monisha’s truth, Purvi ( Ranchi Sharma) makes her feel jealous. Purvi shares with Monisha that she kissed RV (Abrar Qazi) and is now going inside the room again. Hearing this, Monisha feels hurt and decides to plan a new strategy.

In the upcoming episode, you will see interesting drama when Dadaji talks about RV and Purvi’s closeness. At the breakfast table, RV’s Dadaji happily shares about RV and Purvi’s love for each other. He reveals that RV said the three golden words ‘I Love You’ to Purvi, and he heard them. However, he further mentions that he didn’t exactly say ‘I Love You’ but that she is a good person and thanks her.

RV has now started to feel a soft corner for Purvi, while Purvi also has feelings for RV. But they are yet to acknowledge those feelings. On the other hand, when Monisha hears this all, she quickly warns RV and says, I know everything that’s going on between RV and Purvi, and now she will do something big. It will be interesting to see what Monisha will do.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).