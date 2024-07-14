Kumkum Bhagya Upcoming Twist: OMG! RV Argues, Purvi’s Heart Breaks

Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the audience has witnessed major twists in the past few days with RV (Abrar Qazi) and Purvi’s (Rachi Sharma) brewing chemistry and Monisha’s cunning plan. According to the previous episode, Purvi comes to the party where RV asks her to accompany him, but she denies it. On the other hand, Monisha’s hired girl, Neha, meets RV and tries to impress him with her charm while Purvi gets confused witnessing a new girl.

In the upcoming episode, RV is shocked to see Purvi at the party. Soon, he asks her why she is coming, but Purvi hides that she is here because of Monisha and says that the grandfather asked her to accompany RV. Later, Purvi introduces RV to her sister’s husband. She praises her sister’s husband, which makes RV jealous.

On the other hand, Jassie, Purvi’s ex-lover, also comes to the party, adding more fun to the scene. In the upcoming episodes, you will also see that Purvi gets hurt because of RV, upon which she decides to leave the house. Though RV tries to stop Purvi, she goes ahead. RV follows Purvi, and in heavy rain, he requests her to return home.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story about Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who met destiny. The show now features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation).