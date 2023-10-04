Television | Spoilers

Kumkum Bhagya update: Mihika warns Prachi to stay away from Ranbir

Mihika notices how Prachi’s approval matters to Ranbir and he gets irked. Mihika warns Prachi to stay away from Ranbir. Prachi is shocked by Mihika’s threats in Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms

Author: Manisha Suthar
04 Oct,2023 14:27:46
Kumkum Bhagya update: Mihika warns Prachi to stay away from Ranbir 858102

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline, Prachi asks Rana about the kidnapper but he puts a knife on her. Rana decides to stab Prachi but Ranbir comes in between and gets stabbed. Prachi is shocked and calls the doctor. The doctor operates Ranbir and Prachi cries for Ranbir’s wellbeing. On the other hand, Mihika witnesses Khushi, who is peacefully asleep. She talks to unconscious Khushi and mentions that she is the reason why Prachi and Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) are still together. She decides to remove her from their life and soon grabs a knife in her hand.

Mihika scares Khushi by making different sounds. Khushi gets scared and shouts for help. Prachi senses something fishy and runs to be beside Khushi. However, Khushi’s room’s door is locked and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) asks her to open it. Soon, Mihika comes from behind with a knife towards Prachi but Akshay stops her. Akshay stops Abhay from telling Ranbir about Mihika’s actions. Pallavi states that she will be taking Khushi home. Khushi agrees to go with Pallavi and Daljeet, which irks Akshay (Abhishek Malik) and Vishakha.

In the coming episode, Ranbir asks Prachi if she wants him to go. Prachi reveals that she wants him to stay in the house along with Khushi. Mihika notices how Prachi’s approval matters to Ranbir and he gets irked. She comes to speak to Prachi about the same. Mihika warns Prachi to stay away from Ranbir. Prachi is shocked by Mihika’s threats.

Pallavi states that she will be taking Khushi home. Khushi agrees to go with Pallavi and Daljeet, which irks Akshay and Vishakha. Watch the video below!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

