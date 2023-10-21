Kumkum Bhagya update: Prachi on a mission to stop Ranbir and Mihika’s wedding

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline, Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) takes extra care of Ranbir, (Krishna Kaul) who got injured while saving her. Mihika gets jealous and talks to Divya about her failed murder plan against Prachi. However, the latter overhears their conversation, learns that Mihika wants to kill her, and soon confronts Mihika about her evil intentions. Prachi confronts Mihika, who warns her to stay away from Ranbir.

Akshay witnesses Prachi’s protected behaviour for Ranbir and plans his murder. He hires a goon for the work. When Ranbir goes out, the goon traps him and attempts to kill Ranbir. The latter fails to protect himself and soon falls unconscious on the ground. However, Mihika reaches the spot and saves Ranbir. The goon returns to inform Akshay that his work is done and Ranbir is no more. Ashok overhears the conversation and gets shocked. Ashok slaps Akshay for his evil plan.

In the coming episode, Mihika storms into the Tandon house and confronts Prachi. She tells her that she will be forever bereft of Ranbir in her life. Soon, Prachi replies to Mihika by telling her that she won’t let her marry Ranbir now. However, Mihika takes up a challenge and tells Prachi that within 24 hours she will marry Ranbir.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2563 19th October 2023 Written Episode Update

