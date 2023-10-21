Television | Spoilers

Kumkum Bhagya update: Prachi on a mission to stop Ranbir and Mihika’s wedding

Prachi gives Mihika a befitting reply by telling her that she won't let her marry Ranbir now. However, Mihika takes up a challenge and tells Prachi that within 24 hours she will marry Ranbir in Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms

Author: Manisha Suthar
21 Oct,2023 11:11:22
Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline, Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) takes extra care of Ranbir, (Krishna Kaul) who got injured while saving her. Mihika gets jealous and talks to Divya about her failed murder plan against Prachi. However, the latter overhears their conversation, learns that Mihika wants to kill her, and soon confronts Mihika about her evil intentions. Prachi confronts Mihika, who warns her to stay away from Ranbir.

Akshay witnesses Prachi’s protected behaviour for Ranbir and plans his murder. He hires a goon for the work. When Ranbir goes out, the goon traps him and attempts to kill Ranbir. The latter fails to protect himself and soon falls unconscious on the ground. However, Mihika reaches the spot and saves Ranbir. The goon returns to inform Akshay that his work is done and Ranbir is no more. Ashok overhears the conversation and gets shocked. Ashok slaps Akshay for his evil plan.

In the coming episode, Mihika storms into the Tandon house and confronts Prachi. She tells her that she will be forever bereft of Ranbir in her life. Soon, Prachi replies to Mihika by telling her that she won’t let her marry Ranbir now. However, Mihika takes up a challenge and tells Prachi that within 24 hours she will marry Ranbir.

When Ranbir goes out, the goon traps him and attempts to kill Ranbir. The latter fails to protect himself and soon falls unconscious on the ground.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

