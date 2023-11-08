Kundali Bhagya: Goons enter Luthra house during Diwali   

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Luthra family decorates the house to give Preeta (Shraddha Arya) a big surprise. However, unconscious Preeta wakes up and tries to find a phone. She manages to get the phone and learns about Srishti’s health from Rajveer. Preeta leaves the Luthra house without informing anyone.

Preeta comes to the hospital and learns that Srishti slipped into a coma. Preeta breaks down and blames herself as she is the kidnapper’s target. Preeta finds Nidhi’s bracelet in Srishti’s hand. She understands that Nidhi tried to kill Srishti. Soon, Preeta lands at Luthra house and confronts Nidhi. She shows the bracelet and reveals to her about her evil act. Preeta slaps Nidhi for attempting to kill Srishti and promises to punish her.

In the coming episode, Nidhi outsmarts Preeta and brings the same bracelet and shows her. She reveals that her bracelet is with her and on the day her sister Srishti got kidnapped she was partying and also shows party photos. Preeta gets shocked and decides to leave. However, she witnesses a few goons entering the Luthra house and gets worried.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1689 7 November 2023 Written Episode Update

