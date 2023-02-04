Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen so far, Rishabh tries to distract the goons by informing them about an alarm. However, Prithvi manages to understand his trick and stops him. Soon, Prithvi engages in a fight with Sameer and to save him, Arjun starts beating Prithvi. Rishabh and Sameer join Arjun and beat the goons.

Rishabh, Sameer, and Arjun escape from the hall area to save their family members. Soon, the goons run behind Preeta and point guns at her. However, she tries to fool them and runs away. Arjun sees Preeta coming towards him but also witnesses a goon attacking her from behind. Soon, Arjun rescues Preeta and saves her from the goon’s attack.

Now, in the coming episode, Prithvi and Shambhu gather everyone and point guns at them. Soon, Anjali asks Prithvi to reveal his name. However, Kritika mentions that these goons won’t reveal themselves as they are not here for a job interview. Amidst their tiff, Prithvi gets frustrated and reveals being Prithvi Malhotra. Arjun, Preeta, and the entire family get shocked to know his identity.

Will Arjun manage to save the family?

