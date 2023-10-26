Television | Spoilers

Kundali Bhagya: Nidhi tries to strangulate Srishti

Nidhi comes to the hospital to kill Srishti. She comes inside her room and tries to strangulate her. Srishti struggles to save herself in the popular Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
26 Oct,2023 12:10:28
Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Preeta comes to Rocky’s base to find Srishti but fails to see her. Preeta calls up Rajveer and informs him about Srishti’s kidnapping drama. On the other hand, Nidhi plans to kill Srishti and attempts to burn her alive.

Srishti struggles to get out of the godwon. However, due to access fire, she falls unconscious on the ground. Soon, Rajveer makes a heroic entry and rushes to save Srishti (Anjum Fakih). He manages to pick up Srishti in his arms and leave the godown but a few goons stop him. Rajveer fights with the goons and the police and takes Srishti to the hospital. As doctors operate on her, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Rajveer get worried for Srishti.

In the coming episode, Nidhi’s goon comes to the hospital and witnesses Srishti. Soon, the goon informs Nidhi about Srishti being alive and operated on in the hospital. Nidhi comes to the hospital to kill Srishti. She comes inside her room and tries to strangulate her. Srishti struggles to save herself.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

