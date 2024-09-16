Kundali Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Oh No! Shaurya Spikes Rajveer And Shanaya’s Drink, Will The Engagement Get Cancelled?

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, continues entertaining the audience with interesting twists and turns. Shaurya conspires against Shanaya and Rajveer as he wants to trap them in a fake scandal so that Palki breaks her engagement with Shanaya.

In the upcoming episode, Shaurya spikes Rajveer and Shanaya’s drink to trap them in his plan. However, in place of Rajveer, Mohit drinks the spiked drink and starts behaving weirdly. Mohit becomes high, and he clings to Rajveer, where Rajveer tries to save himself. Witnessing this from afar, Karan and Mahesh smile, seeing the bond between Rajveer and Mohit.

On the other hand, Shanaya gets high after drinking the spiked drink, and Shaurya becomes happy as his plan starts to work. In this plan, Nidhi is the main supporter of Shaurya. Nidhi and Shaurya conspire to trap Rajveer and Shanaya in a fake scandal to break their engagement.

It will be interesting to see whether Shaurya and Nidhi will succeed in their plan.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs. Karan and Preeta are separate as Preeta lost her memory; it will be interesting to see how things will turn out to bring them back together.