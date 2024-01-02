Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta and Karan get kidnapped by goons

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Preeta and Karan continue their fight in front of Shaurya. Soon, an inspector comes and informs them about Palki and Rajveer’s kidnapping. Karan and Preeta get shocked and rush to find them. Karan, Preeta along with Mohit and Shanaya decide to look out for Rajveer and Palki.

On the other hand, Palki and Rajveer again get kidnapped by Raman’s gang and they try to find ways to escape. Rajveer and Palki help each other and run away from the kidnapper’s den. Both end up getting trapped inside an empty cardboard box. However, while they hide from the kidnappers, Rajveer and Palki come close. Rajveer gets romantic and kisses on Palki’s forehead and they share some passionate moments. Soon, the kidnapper’s start looking for them and they manage to find a safe escape.

In the coming episode, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Karan (Shakti Anand) in search of Rajveer and Palki reach the goons’ den. However, they fail to find the two and try to leave. Soon, a few goons enter and kidnap them. Karan and Preeta end up having a banter over the same. Later, the Luthra family comes with money to save Karan, Rajveer and Palki.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1736 1 January 2024 Written Episode Update

