Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta scolds Shaurya over his controversial statements about Karan in media

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Preeta witnesses Karan getting emotional and gives him a shoulder to cry. Preeta informs Karan about Nidhi’s previous suicide attempt in the kitchen. Karan gets emotional and worries about her. Meanwhile, police lands at the hospital to arrest Karan. The family gets shocked. However, Karan asks them to go and decides to himself visit the police station. The police think over the decision.

On the other hand, Palki witnesses Rajveer upset and decides to speak to him. However, Rajveer talks rudely to Palki. The latter tries to explain Rajveer to not take stress and share everything with her. However, Rajveer refuses to do so and also asks Palki to stay away from his matters. Palki gets upset and angry and leaves the house.

In the coming episode, Shaurya doubts Karan and feels he is behind Nidhi’s actions. He tries to confront his father but fails to get any answers. Soon, the media lands outside the hospital and questions Shaurya about Nidhi’s suicide attempt. Frustrated Shaurya gives controversial statements about Karan. Preeta witnesses the drama and asks the media to leave. Later, she scolds Shaurya for his behaviour and tries to make him understand the situation.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1811 20 March 2024 Written Episode Update

