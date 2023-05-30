Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer threatens to destroy Shaurya

Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, is giving the audience nail-biting moments with each passing day. As per the plot, Ketan calls off her wedding with Palki. Palki breaks down after Ketan refuses to marry her. Rajveer witnesses Palki and gets angry at Shaurya for ruining Palki’s life. Rajveer holds Shaurya’s collar and lashes out at him for showcasing the photos. However, Shaurya enjoys the drama.

Ketan removes the engagement ring from Palki’s hand. While doing so, he also hurts Palki, which makes Rajveer upset. Later, Palki cries inconsolably, so Rajveer decides to save Palki’s marriage. He requests Ketan to accompany him in private as he would want to explain the situation. However, Ketan refuses to talk to Rajveer and leaves the venue.

In the coming episode, Ketan storms out of the house after ending his relationship with Palki. Rajveer calls Shuarya, who celebrates his victory with his friends. Shaurya mocks him for losing to him, while Rajveer tells him that what he did today belongs to the category of crossing the line. Rajveer promises to destroy Shaurya’s life.

How will Rajveer seek revenge from Shaurya?

