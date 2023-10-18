Television | Spoilers

Kundali Bhagya update: Preeta to inform Rajveer about Srishti’s kidnapping

Srishti smartly throws a piece of cloth by tearing her dress. Preeta, who lands at the same spot, understands that Srishti is somewhere nearby. Soon, she calls Rajveer to inform him about Srishti’s kidnapping in the popular Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
18 Oct,2023 12:16:27
Kundali Bhagya update: Preeta to inform Rajveer about Srishti’s kidnapping 862263

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Nidhi points out at Preeta and mentions the goons to kidnap her. However, the goons mistakenly think that Srishti should be kidnapped. The goons come to the same house wherein Srishti and Preeta visit for a pre-wedding function. They keep an eye on Srishti as soon as she leaves the house to find a network on her phone.

The goons follow her and soon kidnap her. Srishti shouts Preeta’s name and the latter gets shocked. The goons take away Srishti (Anjum Fakih) in their car. Soon, Preeta witnesses Srishti being kidnapped and soon runs behind her to save her. Preeta (Shraddha Arya) comes face to face with Pratham and he helps her. Preeta chases the goons’ car to save her sister Srishti.

In the coming episode, the goons stop their car for a while and Srishti takes advantage of the situation and tries to run. However, she gets caught yet again by the goons. Soon, she smartly throws a piece of cloth by tearing her dress. Preeta, who lands at the same spot, understands that Srishti is somewhere nearby. Soon, she calls Rajveer to inform him about Srishti’s kidnapping.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1674 17th October 2023 Written Episode Update

The goons stop their car for a while and Srishti takes advantage of the situation and tries to run. However, she gets caught yet again by the goons.

Will Rajveer save Srishti?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Update: Radha forces Mohan to accept Damini's condition 862160
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Update: Radha forces Mohan to accept Damini’s condition
Rabb Se Hai Dua Update: Dua slaps Gazal 862125
Rabb Se Hai Dua Update: Dua slaps Gazal
Kumkum Bhagya update: Mihika’s plan flops, Ranbir’s life in danger 862079
Kumkum Bhagya update: Mihika’s plan flops, Ranbir’s life in danger
Kundali Bhagya update: Preeta chases the goons to save Srishti 862016
Kundali Bhagya update: Preeta chases the goons to save Srishti
Rabb Se Hai Dua Update: Gazal bribes the doctor for Kaynaat's abortion 861829
Rabb Se Hai Dua Update: Gazal bribes the doctor for Kaynaat’s abortion
Navika Kotia 861826
I have many fond memories of dressing up as a Gujarati girl in Chaniya Choli during Navratri: Navika Kotia

Latest Stories

Jannat Zubair cuts it chic in mint green corset bodysuit and denim jeans [Photos] 862267
Jannat Zubair cuts it chic in mint green corset bodysuit and denim jeans [Photos]
Kajal Aggarwal is a style maven in a Rs. 20,000 purple crepe blazer pant set 862262
Kajal Aggarwal is a style maven in a Rs. 20,000 purple crepe blazer pant set
Dressed to the Nines: Lisa Haydon stuns in a Rs. 544,893 cocktail dress by Bibhu Mohapatra! 862254
Dressed to the Nines: Lisa Haydon stuns in a Rs. 544,893 cocktail dress by Bibhu Mohapatra!
YRKKH actors Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda caught candid at a lounge in Mumbai [Viral Photo] 862250
YRKKH actors Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda caught candid at a lounge in Mumbai [Viral Photo]
69th National Film Awards ceremony 2023: Kriti Sanon looks divine in ivory saree and floral bun [Video] 862244
69th National Film Awards ceremony 2023: Kriti Sanon looks divine in ivory saree and floral bun [Video]
Action-packed promo of Tiger Shroff Kriti Sanon and legendary Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Ganapath' is out now. 862235
Action-packed promo of Tiger Shroff Kriti Sanon and legendary Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Ganapath’ is out now.
Read Latest News