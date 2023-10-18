Kundali Bhagya update: Preeta to inform Rajveer about Srishti’s kidnapping

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Nidhi points out at Preeta and mentions the goons to kidnap her. However, the goons mistakenly think that Srishti should be kidnapped. The goons come to the same house wherein Srishti and Preeta visit for a pre-wedding function. They keep an eye on Srishti as soon as she leaves the house to find a network on her phone.

The goons follow her and soon kidnap her. Srishti shouts Preeta’s name and the latter gets shocked. The goons take away Srishti (Anjum Fakih) in their car. Soon, Preeta witnesses Srishti being kidnapped and soon runs behind her to save her. Preeta (Shraddha Arya) comes face to face with Pratham and he helps her. Preeta chases the goons’ car to save her sister Srishti.

In the coming episode, the goons stop their car for a while and Srishti takes advantage of the situation and tries to run. However, she gets caught yet again by the goons. Soon, she smartly throws a piece of cloth by tearing her dress. Preeta, who lands at the same spot, understands that Srishti is somewhere nearby. Soon, she calls Rajveer to inform him about Srishti’s kidnapping.

Will Rajveer save Srishti?