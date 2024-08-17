Maati Se Bandhi Dor Serial Upcoming Twist: Ranvijay and Jaya have differences; Vaiju tries to resolve it

Maati Se Bandhi Dor the Star Plus television show produced by Sobo Films has seen Vaiju (Rutuja Bagwe) carrying out the duties of a wife during the puja that happened in the Mohite Patil house. She applied vermillion on her hairline and was secretly indulging in her puja when Sulekha called the entire house and humiliated Vaiju, and also questioned her on her husband.

We also saw Vaiju getting into trouble when she took the auto and had a ride with Arhaan. The auto drivers protested at Mohite Patil house, and Vaiju had an answer to their queries. Also, Ranvijay (Ankit Gupta) was seen defending Vaiju’s actions.

The upcoming episode will see Ranvijay and Jaya (Reshma Merchant) having a discord resulting in frequent fights. Ranvijay will be seen telling Jaya that she never attempts to understand him and his nature. Jaya will also protest with Ranvijay and will get angry at him. Vaiju will observe this and will be worried for Ranvijay and Jaya’s relationship. She will try to get them patched up in many ways possible.

It will be interesting to see Ranvijay developing feelings for Vaiju.

What will happen now?

Set against the backdrop of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, the Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor depicts the struggles and journey of Vaiju, who works in the fields to earn money and support her family. But destiny has some other plans. Vaiju is family-oriented, hardworking, and visionary, and she aims to uplift her lifestyle and work towards the betterment of the village. The Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor will showcase the emotional turmoil of Vaiju, who struggles through life to help her family, and the alterations that occur in her life after her encounter with Rannvijay. The show has Ankit Gupta and Rutuja Bagwe playing the leads.