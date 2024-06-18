Maati Se Bandhi Dor Spoiler: Ranvijay gets to know Jaya’s breakup motive; wants to reunite with her

Maati Se Bandhi Dor the Star Plus television show produced by Sobo Films has seen engaging drama with Jaya breaking up with Ranvijay (Ankit Gupta) after getting to know that Vaiju (Rutuja Sajwe) loved Ranvijay. Ranvijay does not know the real reason for Jaya’s breakup. We also saw how Vaiju slapped Jaykant which led to Ranvijay getting angry. He was on the verge of stopping the wedding. However, Ranvijay found out the truth about Vaiju.

The upcoming episode will see Ranvijay bumping into a drunk Santosh who will tell him about Jaykant’s evil schemes against Vaiju. Ranvijay who would have gone to Vaiju’s house to break the wedding, will give his consent and will also enquire whether Vaiju wants to marry him. With both Vaiju and Ranvijay agreeing, Durga and family will be very happy.

Ranvijay will further tell his family about Jaykant. Vasundhara will throw Jaykant out of the house, and he will burn with anger. During the first pre-wedding ritual though, Ranvijay will see Jaya at Vaiju’s house and will realize that Vaiju is Jaya’s sister. He will understand that Jaya broke their relationship only for Vaiju. Ranvijay will soon be eager to tell Vaiju the truth and marry Jaya. He will tell Jaya that they will need to talk to her sister.

Maati Se Bandhi Dor Ep 22 17th June Written Episode Update

Ranvijay saw Vaiju slapping Jaykant. He got angry and decided to call the wedding off after discussing with his family. He went to Vaiju’s place to tell her about his decision.

How will Vaiju react when she will get to know the truth?

Set against the backdrop of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, the Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor depicts the struggles and journey of Vaiju, who works in the fields to earn money and support her family. But destiny has some other plans. Vaiju is family-oriented, hardworking, and visionary, and she aims to uplift her lifestyle and work towards the betterment of the village. The Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor will showcase the emotional turmoil of Vaiju, who struggles through life to help her family, and the alterations that occur in her life after her encounter with Rannvijay. The show has Ankit Gupta and Rutuja Bajwe playing the leads.