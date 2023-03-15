Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, Ashish’s court hearing starts and he soon proves his innocence as the police fail to find evidence against him. However, Vasundhara traps him and puts a huge amount of drug packet in his car which is found by police during the raid. He gets accused of dealing drugs and the court rejects his bail plea.

Vasundhara organizes a naming ceremony for Nandini’s son. Ashish applies for a mercy plea and he gets bail to attend the function. However, Vasundhara gets angry. Later, Maitree reveals the name of a baby which Nandini wanted to give. She reveals the baby’s name to be Nandish. After Ashish leaves with his family, Vasundhara mentions how she planned to trap Ashish and Maitree overhears her conversation. She decides to find out the truth.

Now, in the coming episode, Vasundhara gives evidence in the court and asks the court to give Ashish a life imprisonment punishment. The latter is asked to say something in his defense. However, he thinks about Sona’s health and refuses to give a statement against Saransh to save himself. Ashish asks Judge to give him time to prove his innocence.

OMG! What will happen next? Will Ashish manage to get proof?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.